Briana DeJesus' Instagram

A Teen Mom 2 couple is no more.

Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin -- who revealed they were dating in October and celebrated his birthday together last month -- have parted ways. The mother of two revealed the relationship update in an Instagram photo below and elaborated on the split to Blasting News.

"Javi and I are not together anymore," Bri stated. "Our future just doesn't line up. He doesn't want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I'm doing in two weeks) because it'll look bad on his name at work. Also, I don't plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me."

She continued about Lincoln's father: "I have no bad things to say to about him. He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn't see a reason to rush. I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand. Again, we are no longer together."

Offer your supportive words for Briana and Javi in the comments.