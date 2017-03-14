Chris Pratt And Dwayne Johnson Just Squeed Over Jumanji Together

Samir Hussein/WireImage + Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson is celebrating the success of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle all over his Twitter feed, as his movie is dominating the box office for the second week in a row and winning over fans with its goofy antics.

It turns out one of those fans just so happens to be another movie star who also specializes in witty action flicks, and Chris Pratt and Johnson exchanged the internet equivalent of a high-five and chest bump in 280 characters or less over their Jumanji love.

Pratt reached out to Johnson's costar, Karen Gillan, on the social media platform to tell her how much he loved the movie and how it even made him get all up in his feelings.

Johnson was delighted that Pratt — who trades in a great blend of laughs and tears himself in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies — had such a great time.

Hollywood, PLEASE MAKE A BUDDY COMEDY WITH THESE TWO HAPPEN. THINK OF THE JOY. THINK OF THE EMOTIONS. THINK OF THE EYEBROWS.