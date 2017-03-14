BREAKING: Halsey And G-Eazy Kissed, This Time On SNL

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

When Halsey announced that she'd be performing on the very first Saturday Night Live of 2018, she could barely contain her excitement — and who could blame her?!

It was a huge deal for the pop star, and the significance of the occasion wasn't lost on her when she finally made her way to the Studio 8H stage on January 13 to perform her current hit and her sultry duet with her man, G-Eazy.

First, Halsey threw on a canary yellow fur kit for "Bad at Love," and was joined by two dancers who popped and locked while she belted her way through the Hopeless Fountain Kingdom single.

Next, she brought out G-Eazy and a cinematic twist on "Him & I," which had the pair looking through the dusty panes of a closed window in the first measures of the track. Halsey and G-Eazy have a fondness for a vintage aesthetic (and they can work one really well, too), but the moody vibe of that film noir frame was quickly ditched for the bright lights and smoke curling around the stage they're used to.

Halsey's giant smile after the lights go up says it all, but in case you needed further clarification, here are her thoughts about the performance:

G-Eazy was clearly thrilled for her, too.