Zayn Malik Got A Very Happy And Absurd Birthday Message From Deadpool

No birthday cakes or tasers were (directly) involved with the filming of this video

Zayn Malik couldn't have asked for a better birthday: He spent time with his loving girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, and received a personal and ridiculous message from Deadpool himself.

Malik — who turned 25 on January 12 — shared a video he received from Ryan Reynolds all dressed up as the Merc with the Mouth. In the clip, Reynolds in masked Wade Wilson mode wishes the singer (and documented Deadpool fan) a happy birthday, and makes a point to apologize for, uh, trying a little too hard to make it a birthday to remember.

"I just wanted to wish you a very happy birthday — again," he begins. "I also want to apologize for jumping out of the cake like that. I didn't realize it was the middle of the night. I had no idea I was in the middle of your bedroom. I want to thank your security, who were very, very gentle and creative with the taser."

😳

(Oh, and fun fact: Apparently Malik and Tim Horton, the Canadian coffee king, share the same birthday, a point proud Canadian Reynolds was all too eager to include in his greeting.)

Hadid's birthday post for Malik was a little less ambitious, in that she shared some sweet photos of the couple and a shirtless Boomerang of the birthday boy goofing off in a low-key moment. Still thoughtful, even if it didn't include the prospect of jumping out of a cake.

Happy birthday, Zayn! May your year be filled with smiles and ridiculous shirtless dance moves and many more messages from everyone's favorite anti-hero in the months to come.