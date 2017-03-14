Kourtney Kardashian Picked A Totally Normal Time To Post An Old Pic Of Kylie Jenner

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kourtney Kardashian is so well-versed in not-so-subliminal Instagram messages that she could teach workshops in saying everything by saying nothing with her photos — especially if the photo in question involves little sis Kylie Jenner.

On January 12, the internet all but exploded when rumors that the (reportedly!) pregnant Jenner had checked into a hospital to give birth to her first child reached a fever pitch (and were promptly shut down by TMZ).

Shortly after the prospect of Kylie giving birth launched the investigations of a zillion social media detectives the world over, Kourtney posted a leftover photo of her with Kendall Jenner and Kylie from an August Hollywood Reporter cover shoot.

No one's confirmed Jenner's pregnancy — not the potential mama-to-be herself; not her sisters, especially Kim Kardashian, who drank the most disgusting things imaginable to avoid answering a question about it; not her boyfriend, Travis Scott; not her momager, Kris Jenner; no one — and the typically snap-happy Jenner has kept out of the public eye for months.

She even sat out the family's annual Christmas Card photo shoot, a fact that Kourtney pointed out in another Instagram post back in December.

SO. What do we know? We know that Kourtney has a sense of humor, Kim is loyal as hell, Scott isn't going to be the one to spill the beans (if there are beans to spill), and Jenner is hanging out somewhere far from the snapping lenses of the paparazzi. We know that TMZ reported that the screenshots making the rounds insisting Scott was on his way to the hospital were in fact screenshots from December, and they also claimed that Kylie's due date is in March.

This is all to say we're exactly in the same spot we were before everyone thought she went into labor — and Kourtney's probably avoiding her mentions and laughing at her growing number of likes in the meantime.