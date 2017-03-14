Here’s The Camila Song You Should Listen To Based On Your Mood

No matter how you’re feeling heading into the weekend — excited, confident, sulky, or all of the above — Camila Cabello’s got a song for you.
The 20-year-old singer’s debut album, Camila, arrived today (January 12), treating old and new fans alike to a vibrant blend of sounds and styles. Cabello had warned us that this album would cover a lot of emotional ground — she told Rolling Stone, “I feel that it has a good balance of the emo and the happy” — and she wasn’t kidding. She covers all the highs and all the lows in stunningly relatable fashion. Here’s your handy guide to which new song you should listen to, based on how you’re feeling right now.
-
“Never Be the Same”
Listen to it when you’re feeling: head-over-heels in love
Key lyric: “Now I'm seeing red, not thinking straight / Blurring all the lines, you intoxicate me”
Whether you’ve been in love with someone or not, you can probably relate to feeling so much at once that it hurts. That’s what Cabello grapples with here, as she breathily coos about losing her control.
-
“All These Years”
Listen to it when you’re feeling: nostalgic
Key lyric: “'Cause after all these years / I still feel everything when you are near”
Running into an ex can be the best or the worst feeling in the world, and for Cabello, it comes with nagging questions about what could’ve been. It’s pretty masochistic to dig up old wounds and subject yourself to this kind of aching regret, so proceed with caution!
-
“She Loves Control”
Listen to it when you’re feeling: like a goddamn boss/maneater
Key lyric: “She loves control, she wants it her way / And there's no way she'll ever stay unless you give it up”
Bossy and brassy, this is Cabello flaunting her total confidence and command. In other words, this should absolutely become your go-to anthem for when you need to be reminded that, yes, you’re fabulous, and no, you shouldn’t hand over the reigns to anyone.
-
“Havana”
Listen to it when you’re feeling: like you want to dance
Key lyric: “Got me feelin' like / Oooh-oooh-ooh, and then I had to tell him / I had to go, oh na-na-na-na-na”
Despite its ubiquitousness, “Havana” has yet to lose its luster. As you listen to Cabello ride a steamy, swaggering groove with Young Thug, give into the vibes and start moving — you know you want to.
-
“Inside Out”
Listen to it when you’re feeling: flirty
Key lyric: “Baby, give it to me, no doubt / ‘Cause I wanna love you inside out”
It may be the dead of winter, but if you’re feeling some heat inside, then this certified bop is for you. It’s breezy, coy, tropical, and flirty, and the way Cabello swerves between English and Spanish will speak to your inner beach bum.
-
“Consequences”
Listen to it when you’re feeling: like you need a good sob session
Key lyric: “Loving you was sunshine, but then it poured / And I lost so much more than my senses / ‘Cause loving you had consequences”
Despite the incredibly detailed lyrics, this is a near-universal ballad that chronicles the highs and lows of love. You’ll need it for those nights when you just want to cry over a pint of ice cream.
-
“Real Friends”
Listen to it when you’re feeling: sick of people’s shit
Key lyric: “Why do I even try? Give me a reason why / I thought that I could trust you, never mind”
Relationships crash, burn, and fizzle out; it’s a part of life. If you’re feeling especially frustrated with fake and flaky so-called friends, this folksy tune will help you move on without a backwards glance.
-
“Something’s Gotta Give”
Listen to it when you’re feeling: bitter and hurt/like a breakup is in the air
Key lyric: “No reason to stay is a good reason to go"
This emotionally fraught ballad will give you the encouragement you need to finally break off a toxic relationship. Don’t look at it as “giving up” on something; consider it a positive thing that you’re doing for your own wellbeing.
-
“In the Dark”
Listen to it when you’re feeling: frustrated
Key lyric: “You can strip down without showing skin, now”
“Who are you in the dark?” Cabello asks, yearning for a different kind of intimacy with someone who has yet to unmask their true self. This song will 100 percent speak to you when someone close to you isn’t being upfront or genuine.
-
“Into It”
Listen to it when you’re feeling: like you want your crush, and you want them now
Key lyric: “Whatever trouble that you’re thinking, I could get into it / I see a king-sized bed in the corner, we should get into it”
This is like the lustier, hornier cousin of “She Loves Control.” Easily the most mature song on the album, this one finds Cabello brazenly suggesting all the things she and her crush should do. Damn, girl.