Here’s The Camila Song You Should Listen To Based On Your Mood

No matter how you’re feeling heading into the weekend — excited, confident, sulky, or all of the above — Camila Cabello’s got a song for you.

The 20-year-old singer’s debut album, Camila, arrived today (January 12), treating old and new fans alike to a vibrant blend of sounds and styles. Cabello had warned us that this album would cover a lot of emotional ground — she told Rolling Stone, “I feel that it has a good balance of the emo and the happy” — and she wasn’t kidding. She covers all the highs and all the lows in stunningly relatable fashion. Here’s your handy guide to which new song you should listen to, based on how you’re feeling right now.