Why Are Lil Uzi Vert And Label Boss DJ Drama Arguing On Twitter?

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Lil Uzi Vert and DJ Drama got into a back and forth on Twitter today (January 12) about his label situation. For context, Uzi is signed to DJ Drama and Don Cannon's Generation Now — an imprint of Atlantic Records. Since then, the Philadelphia rapper has entertained rumors of signing with Wiz Khalifa's Taylor Gang and claimed he "should have never signed" with a label in the first place.

Today marks the most significant turn in the narrative as DJ Drama and Uzi went back and forth with each other. It looks like the inciting post started with Uzi, who urged that signing to a "major" is better than signing with a rapper or a DJ.

"It[']s just easier when the time come for that fake shit," he wrote.

DJ Drama quote-tweeted Uzi with the response, "Let[s]s state the facts and see who REALLY on some fake shit."

Within five minutes, Uzi responded back, "I was given advice 2 my young followers ... you got a guilty conscience or sumthin."

Eventually, Lil Durk stepped in to tell the Philadelphia rapper to call Drama and take the conversation offline. Uzi responded with, "He did that cause he scary 🤦🏾‍♂️ 44 on Twitter smh."

In a May 2017 interview with Pigeons & Planes, Drama and Don Cannon talked about what it was like to sign Uzi and work with him.

"When we found him, he didn’t have a real situation going," Cannon said. "He was doing things on [his] own, trying to get his music on. I felt like with our supernatural abilities we could take him out of here, and that’s basically all it comes down to."

It will be interesting to see how this situation resolves. To Lil Durk's point, maybe it should be outside the very public eye of social media.