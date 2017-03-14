Hailee Steinfeld Goes All Fifty Shades On New Song ‘Capital Letters’

Getty Images

So far, the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack is shaping up to be a much lighter, more upbeat compilation than its two predecessors. Following Rita Ora and Liam Payne’s surprisingly buoyant “For You,” the latest taste of the star-studded LP is Hailee Steinfeld and Bloodpop’s “Capital Letters.”

“When we lie so still, but you’re taking me places / Holding me onto you and we don’t care who’s watching us, baby,” Steinfeld sings over the synthy dance beat, with lyrics co-written by Ellie Goulding. After thoroughly singing her man’s praises, the 21-year-old comes through with a heartfelt promise: “For worse or for better, gonna give it to you in capital letters.” What this one lacks in raunchiness, it makes up for with pure, high-flying emotion.

As revealed earlier this week, the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack also includes contributions from Goulding, Sia, Dua Lipa, and even Jamie Dornan, a.k.a. Christian Grey himself. The album arrives on February 9, the same day the third and final installment of the erotic franchise hits theaters. Here’s hoping more sexy, uplifting tunes await us.