Here's How The Jersey Shore Cast Members Are Preparing For Their Family Vacation

The Jersey Shore gang is about to "do something crazy": The lovable crowd is going on a family vacation to...Miami!

As Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino gear up to say goodbye to their home turfs, the ladies made sure to document the necessary preparations for their Sunshine State stint. Something tells us they're all packing plenty of T-shirts...

Check out a roundup of the gals gearing up/readying themselves for the time away from home