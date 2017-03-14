Why Are Future And Young Thug Surrounded By Reptile Ladies In Their New Video?

YouTube

Rappers love reptiles. For some reason, in Future and Young Thug's "Mink Flow" video, the two are surrounded by naked ladies painted like various snakes and lizards. This is one day removed from Travis Scott and Quavo performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with an Asian Water Monitor Lizard onstage. Who knew 2018 would be the year of the majestic scaly beast?

The "Mink Flow" video raises a lot of questions. First, why are Future and Young Thug wearing mink furs in a haunted house? Secondly, is the haunted house property of the Atlanta rappers or of the snake ladies? Lastly, if Thug and Future own the property, why would they let it be in such a state of disrepair? Consider the fact that the Super Slimey rappers can afford to own expensive minks and pay a creepy landscaper woman to creep around their garden in a Pantalone mask and the state of their haunted mansion makes no sense.

"Mink Flow" is the second video Future and Thug released this week. Yesterday (January 11), the two starred in the visual for "All da Smoke," where kids from a group home staged a robbery. Cannot tell which video is weirder at this point.