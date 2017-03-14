Siesta Key New Girl: What Did Brandon Really Think Of Canvas?

Summer in Siesta Key featured Brandon and Madisson beginning a romance -- and the winter premiere featured the two exchanging "I love yous." But could fall spell trouble for Bradisson? Make way for Canvas...

During this week's premiere, Chloe introduced the musician to her Tiki Bar coworker. A bit of intel on Canvas: She had recently relocated from Atlanta but originally hailed from Hawaii. Brandon made an effort to get to know her and promptly asked if she had a boyfriend, to which she replied she was "all alone." From there, they bonded at other social events around town -- and it struck a nerve with Madisson and heightened her paranoia about Brandon's behavior. She approached him about it (B and C were right in front of her taking shots bonding), and he assured her that they were "good" -- but then stated he was "confused." Uh-oh, B.

Reverting our attention back to Canvas. Reflecting on the past, what did Brandon really think of her when they first met?

Do you think Brandon will pursue Canvas, or will he stay with Madisson? Share your theories in the comments, and be sure to keep watching Siesta Key every Monday at 10/9c.