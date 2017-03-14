Camila Cabello Has A Five-Letter Word For Fifth Harmony's VMA Performance

Raymond Hall / Contributor / Getty Images

There is an undeniable strength to the word "petty." Camila Cabello must know this well, because in a new interview with The New York Times, the "Havana" singer describes Fifth Harmony's 2017 VMA performance — the one where a fake fifth member is fiercely pulled offstage — using that very word.

"It definitely hurt my feelings," said Cabello. "I wasn’t expecting it, I wasn’t prepared for it — especially because at that point I’d moved on from it. I was just like, 'What? Why?'"

Cabello continues the interview describing how she deals with the emotions that come with watching what could be veiled shots from her former group.

"I have to make space for the good stuff to happen in my life," she said. “I don’t like holding onto the past, especially when it’s stuff that, in my opinion, is just petty."

For those that don't remember, Fifth Harmony's VMA performance of "Angel" and "Down" started with five members of the group on stage in silver coats. As soon as the beat dropped, the fifth member, which seemed like a very clear representation of Cabello, flung herself backward off the platform.

During a Good Morning America appearance shortly after, the group addressed the perceived subliminal.

"We get asked all the time if we’re getting a fifth member," said Ally Brooke "We wanted to show the world in an artistic way that, hey, the four of us are Fifth Harmony."

Tension between the group and Cabello continues to be a heated topic. With the release of Camila this Friday (January 12), maybe Cabello can take another step towards distancing herself from the tough split.

You can read the entire The New York Times profile here.