Brantley Gutierrez

Diplo And MØ Put The Beat In Ballroom Dancing With 'Get It Right'

Leave it to Diplo and MØ to evoke old Hollywood glamour and vintage musicals in a way that feels anything but stuffy.

The DJ/producer and pop singer have long since established that they've got great chemistry onstage and in the studio. MØ provided the vocals to "Lean On" and "Cold Water," two of Major Lazer's biggest hits. For their next trick, the frequent partners in creative crime take over a gilt ballroom, complete with waiting piano and glittering chandeliers, for "Get It Right."

They bounce, pop, lock, and goof through a dance routine that's less about showing off their dancing skills and more about having a great time, but that doesn't mean it fails at channeling everything from the vibe of Flashdance to the grace and charm of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.

"Get It Right" is off Major Lazer Presents: Give Me Future—Music From and Inspired by the Film, the album that drew from the documentary shot over the course of Major Lazer's performance in Havana, Cuba in the spring of 2016.

It's a single as infectious and uplifting as "Lean On" and before it, and this clip — directed by Brantley Gutierrez — is one that brings us into this special partnership unlike anything we've seen from them to date.