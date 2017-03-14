First Look: Fear Factor Is About To Raise Some Hell

Fear Factor is back -- and putting players through their own personal purgatory.

In the first look at Fear Factor: Season From Hell -- set to premiere on February 25 -- host Hades Ludacris tells unsuspecting contestants that he's about to "upgrade all of the fear" and "all of the anxieties." Yup, this is the opposite of heaven.

And our lord of the FF underworld isn't messing around with these young men and women: From large creatures ready to bite to an Iphone getting destroyed in a blender, folks will confront horrors and attempt to conquer the unique, and frightening, tasks at hand. One guy sums up the experience pretty perfectly with a defiant, "Oh, hell no."

Oh, hell YES. Catch the first look of Fear Factor: Season From Hell below, and don't miss the premiere on Sunday, February 25 at 7/6c!