Sony Pictures Classics/A24/Fox Searchlight Pictures

13 Movies You Need To See Before The Oscars

The Academy Awards are the pinnacle of glamour and prestige in Hollywood, a flashy night for A-list actors to applaud themselves for films that roughly only half of Americans have seen. As The Ringer's Sean Fennessey points out, this year's nine Best Picture nominees have earned less than Star Wars: The Last Jedi's total domestic gross at the box office.

It's not that people don't care about good films but rather that these movies just aren't as accessible — or as big, in terms of scale and marketing budgets — to audiences as franchise blockbusters. It's also hard to know which film's for you when you're being inundated with awards season headlines about this film's Oscar chances and that film's brewing controversy.

With roughly a month to go before those shiny Academy Awards are doled out, we're taking a look at the 13 films you need to see before the ceremony to know what's up this awards season. Or you know, if you want to cheat your way to winning your office Oscar pool.