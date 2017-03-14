Camila Cabello's Producer Says Her Label Didn't Think 'Havana' Was A Hit

Photo by Natasha Moustache/WireImage

There is no way around it, Camila Cabello's "Havana" is a hit. According to Billboard, "Havana" is having the longest run on the Pop Songs chart since Taylor Swift's "I Knew You Were Trouble" in 2013. The single is 2x platinum in the United States and sits at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. However, "Havana"-producer Frank Dukes, revealed on Twitter that label heads and radio stations allegedly didn't believe in the song at first.

Dukes wrote, "Label heads and the people at radio told us this was not a hit when we first tried to put it out lol."

Overall, Camila is having a great week. Besides her debut album dropping on Friday (January 12), Camila also received a massive shout-out from Elton John on the latest Beats 1 broadcast with Matt Wilkinson.

"I'd just say congratulations," said Elton. "You make me happy. Your records make me smile. I love your voice. Anything I can do to help you I'll do."

Camila was understandably excited.

Currently, Cabello is teasing her upcoming album on Instagram with snippets of new songs. The photo grid is home to different pages from a journal that has titles, lyrics, and music playing when you click the video.

With everything that happened today, Camila can't come fast enough.