Presenting Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's First Thoughts On Having A Baby Girl

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Instagram

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will soon welcome a little lady with girlfriend Jen Harley. But how did the Jersey Shore star -- who is hitting the road with his MTV cohorts verrrrrrry shortly -- react when he learned he was having a daughter?

"Ok this is The face you make when pink feathers come out of the popped balloon, instead of blue!" the GTL-enthusiast captioned the Instagram gallery above. But that wasn't all: Ron added a series of priceless hashtags explaining his thought process about the petite princess-on-the-way:

1) #WaitWhat

2) #Huh

3) #DUHHH

4) #AMillionThingsWentThroughMyHead

5) #FirstThoughtWasOkNowIDefNeedAGun

6) #JesusHowMuchIsTHeWeddingToCostMe

7) #DoIHomeSchoolOrNotHomeSchool

8) #AllGirlCatholicHighSchool

9) #NoCellPhoneUntilShesMarried

10) #ThisIsWhyIWaited32Yrs

11) #WhenSheGoesOnADate

12) #ImAnsweringTheDoorLikeWillSmithInBadBoys

13) #AllGuysWillHaveToSubmitBackGroundCheck

14) #UrineSample

15) #MothersMaidenName

16) #Address&SocialSecurityNumberToAllLivingRelatives

17) #NoticeTheTelevisionScreenInTheBack

18) #CouldaWouldaShouldaUsedARubber

19)#CouldaWouldaShouldaBeenBlueFeathers

Well, Ron did joke that “every guy wants a boy" when he first revealed to Us Weekly that he was going to be a dad! Give him your best parenting tips in the comments, and keep up with MTV News for more Jersey Shore: Family Vacation/baby updates!