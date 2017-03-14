Presenting Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's First Thoughts On Having A Baby Girl

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will soon welcome a little lady with girlfriend Jen Harley. But how did the Jersey Shore star -- who is hitting the road with his MTV cohorts verrrrrrry shortly -- react when he learned he was having a daughter?
"Ok this is The face you make when pink feathers come out of the popped balloon, instead of blue!" the GTL-enthusiast captioned the Instagram gallery above. But that wasn't all: Ron added a series of priceless hashtags explaining his thought process about the petite princess-on-the-way:
1) #WaitWhat
2) #Huh
3) #DUHHH
4) #AMillionThingsWentThroughMyHead
5) #FirstThoughtWasOkNowIDefNeedAGun
6) #JesusHowMuchIsTHeWeddingToCostMe
7) #DoIHomeSchoolOrNotHomeSchool
8) #AllGirlCatholicHighSchool
9) #NoCellPhoneUntilShesMarried
10) #ThisIsWhyIWaited32Yrs
11) #WhenSheGoesOnADate
12) #ImAnsweringTheDoorLikeWillSmithInBadBoys
13) #AllGuysWillHaveToSubmitBackGroundCheck
14) #UrineSample
15) #MothersMaidenName
16) #Address&SocialSecurityNumberToAllLivingRelatives
17) #NoticeTheTelevisionScreenInTheBack
18) #CouldaWouldaShouldaUsedARubber
19)#CouldaWouldaShouldaBeenBlueFeathers
Well, Ron did joke that “every guy wants a boy" when he first revealed to Us Weekly that he was going to be a dad! Give him your best parenting tips in the comments, and keep up with MTV News for more Jersey Shore: Family Vacation/baby updates!