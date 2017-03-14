Paramore Show SZA Some Love With A Half-Cover Of '20 Something'

Getty Images

They sprinkle some SZA on their song 'Grow Up'

Even before the release of her incredible, self-assured debut album Ctrl last year, SZA had won a fleet of admirers —perhaps most notably Kendrick Lamar — because her songs are just that good.

As such, it makes sense that her Ctrl cuts would continue to score further champions into 2018. And at some recent tour stops in Europe, Paramore flexed their SZA love and appreciation via band leader Hayley Williams incorporating some lines from "20 Something" into their own song "Grow Up."

"That's me, Ms. 20 something," Williams sings, channeling SZA. "Ain't got nothing, running from love."

Importantly, this crucial update to "Grow Up" immediately got the co-sign from SZA herself on Twitter after fan accounts picked up and spread the clip. "Literally slap me," she wrote.

In a just world, we'd see Williams and SZA duet on a hybrid of both songs. But until then, we can at least catch SZA onstage at the Grammys on January 28. She joins previously announced performers Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Little Big Town, and P!nk.

This year, SZA snagged five nominations in total and told MTV News' Meredith Graves that the recognition "all sounds like science fiction anyway." Watch that full interview below.