Millie Bobby Brown Is Going To Be The Female Sherlock Holmes

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC

When it comes to taking down bad guys, Millie Bobby Brown cannot be stopped. On screen, at least.

The Stranger Things lead is set to star in a new film series based on the Enola Holmes Mysteries novels by Nancy Springer. In case her Emmy and SAG Award nominations weren't enough, the starlet will further cement her status as a young Hollywood force by producing the films.

In the young adult series, 14-year-old Enola is a detective in the making, following in the gumshoe footsteps of her older brother, Sherlock Holmes. Throughout each of the six books, Enola works her way through missing persons cases —with cameos from some familiar Sherlock faces — starting with the case of her mother in the first book, The Case of the Missing Marquess.

No timeline for the first film has been released, so while we wait, we'll be combing our way through the novels as we imagine a stealth Brown peeking out from underneath a wide-brimmed hat.