Nicki Minaj And Quavo Are Basically Grease Royalty In Retro ‘She For Keeps’ Video

nicki

After serving up a colorful video for “MotorSport,” Quavo and Nicki Minaj are back at it with “She For Keeps,” the most retro thing you’ve seen since Bruno Mars and Cardi B’s “Finesse.”

Directed by DAPS and Quavo, the vid opens with a cassette tape being placed into an old-school boombox. From there, the nostalgia dial gets turned all the way up. Quavo wears a lime green fanny pack, he uses a brick phone to call up Nicki, and they meet up at an old-school diner to flirt over cheeseburgers and milkshakes. I’m not saying Grease needs an ‘80s remake right away, but I think we can all agree Quavo and Nicki would be an ideal Danny/Sandy duo.

“She For Keeps” appears on last month’s Quality Control compilation mixtape Control the Streets, Volume 1. With Nicki working on her upcoming fourth album, and Migos’s Culture 2 set to drop early this year, the “She for Keeps” video is a nice holdover until these two superstars grace us with more.