A Timeline Of Eminem And Joe Budden's Brewing Beef

On Monday (January 8), Eminem did something that some fans have asked for since Revival was released in December: He got angry. On his "Chloraseptic (Remix)" featuring 2 Chainz and PHresher, the Detroit MC spit a furious verse aimed at Trump, his detractors, and most importantly, an unnamed target heavily implied to be Joe Budden.

Soon after, members of the Shady Records family got into the debacle. The potential sub was reinforced by Bizarre, a member of Eminem's band D12. 50 Cent, the Robin to Em's Gatman, got into the mix. Budden, who is signed to Shady through the group Slaughterhouse, fired back. In a few short hours, 2018 had its first official beef.

As a way of adding a little order to the chaos, here is a timeline of where the Eminem and Budden relationship could have gone wrong. We're ranking each incident on a zero-to-five Joe Budden scale, with zero being Budden tranquilly sipping tea next to Erykah Badu and five being Budden dropping a mic as Offset rolls up his sleeve to hand out fades.

We will keep updating this very Shady beef as it unfolds.