Here's What Happens When Jennifer Lawrence And Emma Stone Play With Makeup

Getty Images/WireImage

After giving us all a look into their gloriously hilarious best friendship for W magazine's Best Performances issue, Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone are pulling back the curtain just a little further.

In a video, taken after the Golden Globes and later posted to Lawrence's Facebook account, the two Oscar winners showed us what a typical night in is like for them, in which there are all of the components of a classic girls’ night: cancelled plans, late-night giggling, and makeup. (We can only imagine the secret-sharing that occurred off-camera.)

Stone started the video by asking Lawrence what happened that night as she filmed Lawrence’s profile. “”Well, you had told me that you wanted me to be your date to the [Golden Globes] after parties,” Lawrence began, noting that she then secured party invites and a car for the evening.

“I was halfway through glam when you told me that you didn’t want to go,” Lawrence continued, while turning to face the camera head-on and revealing her half made-up face, à la Two-Face. “You just wanted to come over to my house. So I sent my hair and makeup team home, and now this is what I look like.”

The two ladies couldn't get through their bit without laughing, and Stone capped off the video with a quick, "You're the best," for Lawrence.

It seems like Stone's Golden Globes night ended on a fun note after attending the ceremony with Billie Jean King, whom she played in Battle of the Sexes. King was one of the many women's rights activists to accompany a nominee at the ceremony as part of the Time's Up movement.