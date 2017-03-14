Getty Images/WireImage

Nick Jonas And Mariah Carey Are The Power Couple We Didn't Know We Needed

Nick Jonas might officially be the most famous person in the world, as evidenced by Mariah "I Don't Know Her" Carey's Instagram.

Jonas and Carey relaxed after the Golden Globes at InStyle Magazine's party, cozying up alongside one another for a photo that requires no caption posted to the "We Belong Together" singer's account.

It's unclear where Jonas's brother and date for the evening, Joe, was at the time of the photo, or what caused these two stars's paths to cross in the first place.

Perhaps the two artists, who were both nominated for Best Original Song, wanted to commiserate over losing the golden statuette to The Greatest Showman's "This Is Me" songwriters, power duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Or maybe Carey and Jonas were swapping stories from the ceremony, with Carey laughing over her seat snafu with Meryl Streep and Jonas spilling the details about his hot date (before he ditched Joe for the diva, of course).

It's also plausible Jonas simply wanted to take the opportunity to gush to Carey over her most amazing Home Shopping Network "moments."

And does this mean that Carey finally knows who Demi Lovato is?

The possibilities are truly endless, and we support each and every one. One thing is for sure: Carey wouldn't push out this premier Jonas content if she wasn't a bona fide supporter.