Emma Watson, Claire Foy, And More Remind Us 'You've Got A Voice' At The Golden Globes

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Everyone is talking about two things after the 2018 Golden Globes: Oprah 2020 and Time's Up. We don't have any new intel on the former (sorry), but MTV News correspondent Josh Horowitz did catch up with celebrities on the red carpet about the latter.

From the red carpet blackout and Time's Out movement overall, Best Actress in a Television Series, Comedy, nominee Alison Brie hopes that we "really take away the fact that there is strength in numbers. That when we come together, despite our differences, we can really create change."

Presenter Emma Watson, with Imkaan executive director Marai Larasi by her side, put it more bluntly, announcing that "this culture of silencing women and that sexual harassment is...kept underneath the radar and normalized — it's done. It's over. Time's up."

Meanwhile, Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama, nominee Claire Foy, sent a message on unity, saying, "You've got a voice and you're allowed to stand up for yourself," her Crown costar Matt Smith fervently nodded in agreement. "It's just about going, 'No, we're all the same,' so let's just stop fannying around, and just get on with it!"

Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie triumphantly added, "You do not have to subscribe to all of those stereotypes or all of those conventions that you've been told are what normality is. You can change the world."

Watch the clip above to hear what 13 Reasons Why's Katherine Langford, Ansel Elgort, David Harbour, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan had to say about the matter.