Michael Tran/FilmMagic

BTS, In Real Life, And All The Boy Bands You Need To Watch In 2018

2017 saw the rise of two very different groups who, when viewed together, perfectly capture the current state of synchronized, harmony-rich, all-dude singing cadres. First up is PRETTYMUCH, a who described themselves to MTV News as "a dance crew and vocal harmony group" when they hit the VMA red carpet last August. In their video for first single, "Would You Mind," the quintet flex their knowledge of (and love for) the late-'90s golden era of boy bands via a rain machine and plenty of hazy shots in the California sun.

The other key act, Why Don't We, don't really dance, and instead opt for sparse electronic pop that allows each member to shine a bit more singularly. When they do unite for the harmonies, though, it's to deliver the hooks — and there are a lot of them.

As 2018 kicks off, it's worth noting that PRETTYMUCH and Why Don't We are only two of an emerging crop of boy bands and boy band-adjacent musical acts spinning to life. Not every group here looks or sounds like the Backstreet Boys, but as One Direction taught us all, a boy band doesn't have to. Check out the new up-and-comers below.