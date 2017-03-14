Teen Mom OG Poll: Would You Want To Celebrate Your Ex's Engagement?

Farrah's parents Debra and Michael have moved on from their Teen Mom OG divorce (the demise of their relationship was featured throughout the early seasons of the long-running series). But Debra isn't the only one about to walk down the aisle: Michael proposed to his girlfriend Amy during this week's episode -- while on vacation in Italy with Farrah, Sophia and his ex.

"Roses are red, violets are blue, I ask you today to marry me, my dear Amy," an emotional Michael asked his girlfriend, as the two (along with his daughter and granddaughter) shared a boat ride in the Emerald Grotto. "To share and enjoy our lives, our families, our journey in the remaining years of our lives, which will be many. Will you marry me?"

Amy happily accepted -- and post-engagement, the future husband and wife went for a celebratory brunch with Farrah, Sophia and Debra (who wasn't present at the big query). As the couple arrived, Debra tearfully hugged Michael and Amy -- and declared she was "really happy" for the lovebirds. And then she was the one posing a legitimate question.

But back to Debra's point. While she wasn't actually present when Michael popped the question, she did commemorate the occasion with her loved ones afterward. So would you want to be in attendance (or celebrate shortly after) if your former partner was making a lifelong commitment to someone else? Take our poll below, share your thoughts in the comments and keep watching the clan every Monday on Teen Mom OG at 9/8c.