Oprah's Golden Globes Speech Has People Arguing Over A Future Presidency

Getty Images

Last night (January 8), Oprah Winfrey did what she does best. She used her wisdom, compassion, and understanding to encourage everyone to fight together against the injustices that women face on a daily basis. The speech she gave as she accepted the Cecil B. Demille award, touched on racism, sexism, and the constant fight for equality.

The highlight of her speech came when she promised the young women watching The Golden Globes a better future.

"So I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon! And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say "Me too" again."

Winfrey received a standing ovation from the Golden Globes attendees. However, the praise didn't stop there. Twitter erupted with the hashtag #Oprah2020, arguments about why we shouldn't have another celebrity president, and the possibility of shrinking Oprah so she can operate in all of our brains.

According to Bloomberg, when Oprah was asked if she would run for President her response was, "I don’t. I don’t."

You can read Oprah's entire Golden Globes speech here.