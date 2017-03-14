Shailene Woodley And Ansel Elgort's Golden Globes Reunion Will Mend A Broken Heart

Getty Images

If you, like me, are mourning Timothée Chalamet's Golden Globes loss, then maybe this reunion photo of Chalamet's high school classmate, Ansel Elgort, and the Hazel to his Gus, Shailene Woodley, will put a smile on your face — slowly, and then all at once.

OK? OK.

Getty Images

Elgort may have lost the Golden Globe to James Franco, but he didn't leave the night totally empty-handed. He left with this lovely photo of his Fault in Our Stars costar, and fellow Golden Globe nominee (and grateful loser!), Woodley.

Awards season isn't about winning; it's about the selfies you collect along the way.