Natalie Portman Calls Out The Golden Globes For Not Nominating Any Female Directors

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

On the same night as the biggest sartorial protest for women's rights in Hollywood history, the Golden Globes failed to recognize the contributions of women in one major category: Best Director, Motion Picture. Strong supporter of the Time's Up initiative and category presenter Natalie Portman was not about to let that oversight go unnoticed.

Standing alongside her fellow presenter, director Ron Howard, Portman made it a point to call out the category's major faux pas. "And here are the all male nominees," Portman pointedly said before she and Howard introduced Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water), Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk), Ridley Scott (All the Money In The World), and Steven Spielberg (The Post) as said all male nominees.

Portman stood strong and serious after her bold recognition of the factual detail, but it did receive a nervous laugh from Howard.

The admonishment continued when Barbra Streisand was introduced as having "made history as the only woman to receive a Globe for directing." Rather than immediately presenting the award for Best Motion Picture, Drama, as was her charge, Streisand spoke up. "You know, that was 1984. That was 34 years ago. Folks, Time's Up!" she said. "We need more women directors and more women to be nominated for Best Director. There are so many films out there that are so good directed by women."

The exclusion of female nominees from the Best Director category has been considered a snub since the nominations were announced, with critics recognizing that Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig, Mudbound director Dee Rees, and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins all could have been recognized.