Kendall Jenner Channels Angelina Jolie On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

Getty Images/WireImage

Move over Angelina Jolie, there's a new leg in Hollywood, and that leg belongs to none other than Kendall Jenner!

Jenner let her leg loose on the Golden Globes red carpet, wearing a black high/low ball gown with what could be the biggest, puffiest train of the night.

Getty Images/WireImage

In case you forgot that she's a model, these red carpet photos of Jenner strutting her stuff are here to remind you. With every pose struck, Jenner made sure to put her long stem front and center, channeling Angelina Jolie at the 2012 Academy Awards.

Although Jenner didn't attend the event as a nominee or presenter, she still made sure her Golden Globes red carpet debut was full of fun and energy, beaming all the while as she fluffed her train and sipped a small bottle of champagne.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Jolie, a presenter at the Golden Globes, walked the red carpet sporting a modest look that makes us think she doesn't mind relinquishing the title of Most Famous Red Carpet Leg.