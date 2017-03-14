Joe Jonas, Zac Efron, And All The Great Mustaches At The Golden Globes

The most important thing anyone could wear on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet was a black dress or suit, full stop. But apart from the great all-black looks that spotted the carpet as Hollywood's elite filed into the show, another particular detail caught my eye: mustaches.
Yes, some solid facial lettuce can really distinguish a dude's outfit from the torrent of black suits (and occasionally, cummerbunds) that are perhaps the most predictable part of awards season. And on the faces of the men below, they did exactly that.
Real quick, obviously some of these are technically beards and/or goatees. That doesn't mean they shouldn't be honored as well and aren't also formidable as hell, because they are. Enjoy the follicles.
-
Joe Jonas
He went as his brother's date, of course.
-
Zac EfronVenturelli/WireImage
He grew this once his time in the circus came to an end.
-
Milo VentimigliaStefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
This Is Us? More like This Is Mustache.
-
Daniel KaluuyaSteve Granitz/WireImage
Get Out? More like Goat Out. Like a goatee, get it?
-
James FrancoNeilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Before he played some hard D against Tommy Wiseau at the mic stand, Franco flashed this spotty stubble on the carpet.
-
David HarbourJason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Stranger Things' Hopper, the MVP of last year's SAG Awards, grinned his great grin despite losing Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television to Alexander Skarsgård.
-
Norman ReedusVALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Unclear if he's ever been clean-shaven since The Boondock Saints.
-
Kit HaringtonKevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
With this 'stache, someone needs to cast Jon Snow in an 1800s period piece right away.
-
Nikolaj Coster-WaldauFrazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jaime Lannister has some seriously unexpected lettuce and I'm enjoying it.
-
Sterling K. BrownKevin Winter/Getty Images
A proper goatee for a history-making win.
-
Ewan McGregorTrae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Obi-Wan, is that you?
-
Sebastian StanFrazer Harrison/Getty Images
It takes me several days to grow what Stan likely sprouts is mere hours. Jealous.
-
William H. MacyKevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Milo, are you taking notes? This could be your future.