Joe Jonas, Zac Efron, And All The Great Mustaches At The Golden Globes

The most important thing anyone could wear on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet was a black dress or suit, full stop. But apart from the great all-black looks that spotted the carpet as Hollywood's elite filed into the show, another particular detail caught my eye: mustaches.

Yes, some solid facial lettuce can really distinguish a dude's outfit from the torrent of black suits (and occasionally, cummerbunds) that are perhaps the most predictable part of awards season. And on the faces of the men below, they did exactly that.

Real quick, obviously some of these are technically beards and/or goatees. That doesn't mean they shouldn't be honored as well and aren't also formidable as hell, because they are. Enjoy the follicles.

  • Joe Jonas

    He went as his brother's date, of course.

  • Zac Efron
    He grew this once his time in the circus came to an end.

  • Milo Ventimiglia
    This Is Us? More like This Is Mustache.

  • Daniel Kaluuya
    Get Out? More like Goat Out. Like a goatee, get it?

  • James Franco
    Before he played some hard D against Tommy Wiseau at the mic stand, Franco flashed this spotty stubble on the carpet.

  • David Harbour
    Stranger Things' Hopper, the MVP of last year's SAG Awards, grinned his great grin despite losing Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television to Alexander Skarsgård.

  • Norman Reedus
    Unclear if he's ever been clean-shaven since The Boondock Saints.

  • Kit Harington
    With this 'stache, someone needs to cast Jon Snow in an 1800s period piece right away.

  • Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
    Jaime Lannister has some seriously unexpected lettuce and I'm enjoying it.

  • Sterling K. Brown
    A proper goatee for a history-making win.

  • Ewan McGregor
    Obi-Wan, is that you?

  • Sebastian Stan
    It takes me several days to grow what Stan likely sprouts is mere hours. Jealous.

  • William H. Macy
    Milo, are you taking notes? This could be your future.