Katherine Langford's Golden Globes Red Carpet Debut Gives Old Hollywood A Dark Edge

She nailed her first awards season red carpet

For her grand Golden Globes red carpet debut, Katherine Langford served us Old Hollywood glam with an angsty twist.

Nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama, for her portrayal of Hannah Baker in the Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why, Langford chose a flowing black gown with a plunging neckline and accented with crystals along her stomach.

Langford gave her mature look an edge by pulling back her perfectly wavy locks with a snowflake hairpiece and accessorized with a matching ear cuff, earrings, and rings, and topped it all off with a dark smokey eye.

The young starlet's nomination was both lauded and contested, with some concerned that giving more attention to the series — which deals head-on with tough issues such as suicide, rape, and bullying — could negatively influence a portion of its teen audience.

Still, controversy or not, Langford looks like she belongs among the stars with this mature-yet-youthful look.