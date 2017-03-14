Katherine Langford's Golden Globes Red Carpet Debut Gives Old Hollywood A Dark Edge

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

For her grand Golden Globes red carpet debut, Katherine Langford served us Old Hollywood glam with an angsty twist.

Nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama, for her portrayal of Hannah Baker in the Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why, Langford chose a flowing black gown with a plunging neckline and accented with crystals along her stomach.

Langford gave her mature look an edge by pulling back her perfectly wavy locks with a snowflake hairpiece and accessorized with a matching ear cuff, earrings, and rings, and topped it all off with a dark smokey eye.

The young starlet's nomination was both lauded and contested, with some concerned that giving more attention to the series — which deals head-on with tough issues such as suicide, rape, and bullying — could negatively influence a portion of its teen audience.

Still, controversy or not, Langford looks like she belongs among the stars with this mature-yet-youthful look.