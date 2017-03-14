Getty Images

After months of revelations about widespread and longstanding sexual harassment and assault in the entertainment industry, this year's Golden Globes ceremony was bound to be different. In fact, a number of high-powered women in the industry made sure it would be, recently launching Time's Up, which aims to end systemic sexual harassment in all industries. The initiative also called for Golden Globes attendees to honor the bravery of those who have come forward about abuse by wearing black.

And everyone from the show’s host took up the challenge. In fact, plenty took their commitment a step further by bringing prominent activists as their dates and turning the red carpet into an opportunity to comment on the movement to end harassment and assault.

Here are just a few of the actresses and activists who used this platform to speak out.