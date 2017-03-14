Nick Jonas Has The Most Perfect Golden Globes Date

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

After receiving his first Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song for co-writing the song "Home" for animated feature Ferdinand, Nick Jonas had to pick the perfect date for the ceremony. He needed arm candy, he needed a good time, and he needed someone he wouldn't regret spending the night with.

His choice did not disappoint (us, at least). He chose his brother, Joe Jonas.

Before heading to the red carpet, Joe helped the nominee with some "final touches," with Joe patting Nick's jacket down as Nick adjusted Joe's bowtie. In line with the red carpet blackout, the two middle Jonas brothers dressed head to toe in black, accented only by the Time's Up pins on their lapels.

And of course, once they were all ready, the brothers struck a dramatic pose for Nick's Instagram Story, probably to practice for the red carpet.

Instagram/Nick Jonas

Now that the hard part of getting glam is done, Nick is ready for a fun night, whether or not it ends with a golden statuette in hand. "Whatever happens tonight I'm just gonna have a great time and celebrate," he tweeted just before heading out.