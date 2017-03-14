17 Power Couples Who Ruled The 2018 Golden Globes

Getty Images

From significant others to best friends to real-life heroes, here are the duos who redefined #goals

For Hollywood couples, a red carpet is kind of like date night — only with more cameras and less actual eating. But as we learned at the 2018 Golden Globes, a red carpet is also the perfect platform to make a powerful statement, and for many nominated actresses and others in attendance, that's exactly what they did — with their best friends and personal female heroes by their sides.

From actual couples like Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake to those who only play one on TV like Claire Foy and Matt Smith to powerhouse duos like Natalie Portman and America Ferrera who walked the red carpet in support of the Time's Up movement and looked damn good doing it, here are some of the red carpet couples who redefined #GOALS at this year's Golden Globes.

Claire Foy and Matt Smith Getty Images This could very well be the last time we see The Crown stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith on a red carpet together (the Netflix drama is planning a changing of the guard for its third season), so let's soak in all of their royal essence while we still can. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Getty Images Justin Timberlake couldn't wait to put his filthy hands on wife, and Golden Globe nominee, Jessica Biel. Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Getty Images Call Me By Your Name may have struck out at the Golden Globes, but nominee Armie Hammer still went home a winner with his wife Elizabeth Chambers. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Getty Images That is the face of a man who knows just how lucky he is. Upon accepting her Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her stunning performance in Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman reminded him anyway. "When my cheek is against yours, everything melts away. I love you," she said while he looked on adoringly. Aww! Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb Getty Images This photo was taken a few hours before Sam Rockwell accepted the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for his portrayal as a morally dubious cop in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. He did so with his partner Leslie Bibb's red lipstick on his mouth. Octavia Spencer and Jessica Chastain Getty Images Everyone knows that the cast of The Help are still BFFs, but that didn't make it any less heartwarming to see Jessica Chastain and Octavia Spencer, both nominees at this year's Golden Globes, walk the red carpet arm in arm. Michelle Williams and Tarana Burke Getty Images Nominee Michelle Williams appeared on the red carpet with Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, by her side. Several of the night's nominated actresses and presenters were accompanied by female activists, and according to Emma Watson, it was all Williams's idea. Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet Getty Images It's honestly not an awards show red carpet if best friends Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet aren't there holding hands. Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe Getty Images While accepting the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama, This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown made sure to thank his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe first this time. Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria Getty Images As two of the founding voices of Time's Up, Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria were all smiles as they walked the red carpet together. Emma Stone and Billie Jean King Getty Images Emma Stone brought Billie Jean King, the pro tennis player and activist who she portrays in Battle of the Sexes, as her date. Natalie Portman and America Ferrera Getty Images I didn't know I needed to see Natalie Portman in Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3 until this very moment. Maybe Portman could direct! James Franco and Dave Franco Getty Images For director-star James Franco, The Disaster Artist was truly a family affair — and he got to share his film's big night at the Golden Globes with his little brother and costar Dave. They were even each other's dates to the Hollywood event. Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero Getty Images Of course I'd be remiss not to include the real-life duo who made The Disaster Artist possible: friends and collaborators Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero. Alison Brie and Dave Franco Getty Images And while I'm at it, here's a cute photo of Dave and his wife — who just so happens to play his girlfriend in The Disaster Artist — Alison Brie. I told you it was a family affair. Emma Watson and Marai Larasi Getty Images Emma Watson walked the red carpet with her countrywoman Marai Larasi, the executive director of Imkaan, a leading Black-feminist network organization. Watson said she knew she wanted Larasi to accompany her to the Globes because "we have fun together [and] we challenge each other." Honorable mention: The cast of Big Little Lies Getty Images OK, so they technically aren't a "couple," but I don't care. The fabulous women of Big Little Lies belong on every list.

For more from the 2018 Golden Globes, watch MTV News' red carpet coverage below: