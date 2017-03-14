Getty Images

The Stranger Things Kids, In All Black, Took Us To The Upside Down At The Golden Globes

It should come as a surprise to absolutely no one that the Stranger Things cast ruled the Golden Globes red carpet. After all, it’s become a bit of an annual custom at these awards shows ever since the Netflix phenomenon premiered in 2016.

Dressed in (mostly) black in solidarity with the Time's Up movement, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Season 2 newcomer Sadie Sink were all smiles on the red carpet on Sunday (January 7). These kids are practically red carpet pros now. Just look at them work their charismatic magic:

Getty Images

It's refreshing to see the cast outside of their '80s duds. You won't find any knit sweaters or denim on this carpet. But you will see the night's most essential accessory: the Time's Up pin.

Millie Bobby Brown Getty Images Thoroughly modern Millie indeed. At only 13 years old, Millie Bobby Brown has mastered red-carpet posing. My 13-year-old self is crying.

Noah Schnapp Getty Images Will Byers, who? DO NOT ADJUST YOUR TELEVISION SCREENS. NOAH SCHNAPP CAME TO SLAY IN BALMAIN. That shredded bow tie! The stripped lapel! Those loafers! That TIME'S UP pin!!!

Finn Wolfhard Getty Images Does Finn Wolfhard ever stop growing?! Is he six-foot yet? Anyway, nice Time's Up pin, buddy!

Gaten Matarazzo Getty Images Gaten Matarazzo may not be wearing black to match his costars, but peep that Time's Up pin on his lapel. Nicely done, Dusty.

Caleb McLaughlin Getty Images Caleb McLaughlin may play an A.V. Club nerd on Stranger Things, but IRL he's actually the coolest kid in Hawkins. #BeYourBiggestFan

Sadie Sink Getty Images Zoomer, is that you?! Sadie Sink's jewels cost more money than I will ever make, and I've just decided to accept that.

HAWKINS A.V. CLUB FOREVER!