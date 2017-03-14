James Franco's Thank You To His Brother Dave Is The Cutest Golden Globes Moment

Getty Images

James Franco accepted his Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy in true Franco fashion: by dragging his little brother Dave to the stage with him. The younger Franco seemed reluctant at first, but if there's anything he's learned in his 32 years on this earth, it's that whatever his older brother says, goes.

So just roll with it, Dave.

"When I was at NYU, I always said that I wanted my own Coen Brother, someone to collaborate with," Franco said after accepted the Golden Globe for his performance as the eccentric impresario Tommy Wiseau in The Disaster Artist. "I realized this year that I had my own Franco Brother. I love him more than anything. Thanks to my mother for giving him to me."

CUE THE BROTHERLY EMBRACE.

Of course, Davie wasn't the only guest on the stage with Franco; Wiseau himself, the director of Hollywood's best-worst movie The Room, joined in on the fun, too. "I'm very happy to share this moment with him today," Franco said. But maybe Wiseau was having a little too much fun.

"This was billed as a movie about making the best-worst move ever made, but in fact it's a story about friendship," Franco continued. "This year, I've learned from all of my friends and collaborators. My longest friend and collaborator, Seth Rogan — I've known him since Freaks and Geeks."

Aww! A heartfelt thank you to his little brother and a Freaks and Geeks shout-out?! Thank YOU, James Franco. Thank you.