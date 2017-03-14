Donald Glover Reveals The Birth Of His New Child

Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic

There is a new, more childish member of the Glover family. Yesterday (January 5), Donald Glover gave an update on his family life to ET at FX's event for the Television Critics Association. When asked about his girlfriend Michelle, the Atlanta mastermind revealed their second baby was recently born.

"She's great," said Glover. "She's good. Baby's born, so she's happier now."

Glover announced to the world that his family was having another child at last year's Emmys. His first son, Legend, was reportedly born in early 2016.

This week has been an exciting one for fans of the rapper/actor/writer/comedian. It was recently revealed that Childish Gambino is performing at the 2018 Grammys. FX also announced that Season 2 of Glover's hit show is premiering on March 1 and will be titled, Atlanta Robbin’ Season.

Billboard reports the oddly specific title of the show deals with the time before Christmas and New Years in Atlanta. Stephen Glover, one of the writers on the FX hit, described the reasoning behind the title distinction.

"People have to get Christmas gifts so it’s a time where robbery will go. You might get your package stolen from the front porch. It’s just a very tense and desperate time. Our characters are going through insane, desperate transitions so Robbin' Season is kind of a metaphor for all of our characters."

With a new child, a potential Grammy on the way, and the latest season of Atlanta ready to premiere, 2018 is looking like the year of Donald Glover.