SZA's Reaction To Barack Obama Loving 'Broken Clocks' Is Priceless

Getty Images

There is no stopping SZA. The TDE songstress has five Grammy nominations, partnered with Kendrick Lamar on the first single from Black Panther: The Album, and is celebrating another milestone. A former President loves "Broken Clocks." On New Year's Eve, Barack Obama revealed his favorite books and music of 2017 on Facebook.

Yesterday (January 5), SZA took to Instagram to share a screenshot of her response to finding out the Ctrl song was one of Obama's favorites.

The first text from an unknown source reads, "Ur song is on Barack Obama's playlist." SZA has the perfect response as she types back five times.

"LMAO YOUR A LIAR. BECAUSE I LOVE HIM AND WANT HIM TO BE KING. FOREVER AND EVER. PLS. HOW."

Obama's list also includes songs like Camila Cabello's "Havana," Jay-Z's "Family Feud," and Travis Scott's "Butterfly Effect." Wonder what the former POTUS will be rocking this year?