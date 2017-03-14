Do Not Ask Travis Scott About The Rumored Kylie Jenner Pregnancy

Getty Images

There is one question you probably shouldn't ask Travis Scott if you ever meet him. "Are you having a baby with Kylie Jenner?" To be fair, the question is enough to push any successful rapper to the edge. The rumored pregnancy is a mystery for the ages right next to the existence of aliens and Big Foot. The scrutiny has gotten more intense after many fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan thought they'd see the magical bump on Christmas Day. Even Kylie's family is wondering where she is.

In an interview with Billboard, Travis gave a deadpan response for the ages when asked about his alleged new child.

Have you spoken to your father about becoming a father yourself?



Travis Scott: Uh... for what?



There are these rumors that you’re dating Kylie and having a child with her...



Travis Scott: I don’t want to talk about that. They’re just guesses. Let them keep fishing.



Has Kanye taught you anything about dating a fellow celebrity?



Travis Scott: Nah. I haven’t seen him deal with that. I just stay to myself.

While the answer is disappointing, the rest of the interview does give some illuminating updates on the world of Cactus Jack. Scott's new album Astroworld looks like it will release in the first quarter of 2018. The project might also feature an appearance from Stevie Wonder if everything goes Scott's way.

Until then keep blasting Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho and revel in the fact that we at least have one Kardashian pregnancy to obsess over.