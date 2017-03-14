Here's Why Everyone Will Be Wearing Black At The 2018 Golden Globes

On January 7, the best and brightest stars of film and television will convene for the first major awards ceremony since a tidal wave of sexual harassment and assault allegations rocked the industry (and the world at large, really) to its core. To show their support for much-needed change, many in attendance will be doing so both with their words and their wardrobes.
While the Golden Globes have offered plenty of light-hearted, shocking, and heartwarming moments in the history of its annual broadcast, 2018's event won't turn a blind eye to the controversy and its far-reaching impact. From host Seth Meyers's comments about the tone of this year's show to the encouraged all-black dress code for Golden Globes attendees, this year's show will honor the #MeToo movement and take aim at the toxic machinations that went unchecked for far too long.
The 2018 Golden Globes are set to provide a platform for those who want to use their spotlights for transformative good, so here's a brief rundown on why these black dresses are such a big deal.
-
Time's Up Is Officially Encouraging All Attendees To Wear BlackTheo Wargo/WireImage
On January 1, hundreds of actresses, directors, producers, writers, and other women working in film, television, and music launched Time's Up, which seeks to not only eradicate sexual harassment and fight for equal pay and equal rights in Hollywood, but across every industry. The organization is calling for Golden Globes attendees to show support for the movement by wearing black to the ceremony, and several nominees and presenters — including Emma Stone, Kerry Washington, Meryl Streep, Gal Gadot, and Saoirse Ronan — have confirmed they're following Time's Up's lead.
Eva Longoria stressed why this is so important to the New York Times. “This is a moment of solidarity, not a fashion moment,” she said. “For years, we’ve sold these awards shows as women, with our gowns and colors and our beautiful faces and our glamour,” Ms. Longoria said. “This time the industry can’t expect us to go up and twirl around. That’s not what this moment is about.”
-
Some Men Are Down With The Dress Code, TooJason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and (nominee!) Armie Hammer share a stylist, and that stylist is proud of the fact that her clients will show their support by wearing all black, too.
Ilaria Urbaniti confirmed that "[her] guys" will be heeding Time's Up's suggestion in an Instagram post: "YES, the men WILL be standing in solidarity with women on this wearing-all-black movement to protest against gender inequality at this year’s Golden Globes. At least ALL MY GUYS will be. Safe to say this may not be the right time to choose to be the odd man out here... just sayin..."
-
Host Seth Meyers Wants To Address The Current Climate 'In A Way That's Cathartic'Christopher Polk/Getty Images
In an interview with USA Today, Seth Meyers — who's used his monologues on his own late night show to tackle politics, sexism, and more — shared that working the issues affecting the industry into the script of the show itself is important, even if talk of scandals and sexual harassment strikes a solemn vs. celebratory note.
"We’re certainly not going to ignore it, but we want to talk about it in a way that’s cathartic, as opposed to reminding us all how awful it is," he said. "That’s the tone we’re certainly trying to strike, which is to release the pressure rather than build it up." This isn't a comment about Time's Up, per se, but a sentiment fully in line with what the initiative is all about.
-
Simone Johnson, Golden Globes Ambassador, Is Proud To Stand In Solidarity In A Black Gown
The Rock's daughter is thrilled to take on the duties of the Golden Globes Ambassador at this year's event — and to don black to support the movement as well.
“I’m proud of all the women who are coming together and standing in solidarity because it becomes more than just sexual harassment in Hollywood, but across all different work fields,” she said.
-
There's A Bit Of A Backlash, Reportedly — So Don't Be Surprised If You See Some ColorChristopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
People reports that some actresses are choosing to wear color instead, and that this isn't necessarily a rejection of the causes Time's Up champions. Some attendees are considering wearing brighter shades to "celebrate their newfound power, strong voices and the future," and that wearing all black may "[distract] from the real issue with a mandate to wear one particular color."
We won't know for sure until the carpet opens up on January 7, but it sounds as though the vast majority of Golden Globes attendees want to support Time's Up — and the chances of their sartorial choices showing that in "one particular color" are pretty solid.