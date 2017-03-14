Here's Why Everyone Will Be Wearing Black At The 2018 Golden Globes

Dave J Hogan, Getty Images / Jason LaVeris, Getty Images

A style choice spurs solidarity and social change like you've never seen it before at an awards ceremony

On January 7, the best and brightest stars of film and television will convene for the first major awards ceremony since a tidal wave of sexual harassment and assault allegations rocked the industry (and the world at large, really) to its core. To show their support for much-needed change, many in attendance will be doing so both with their words and their wardrobes.

While the Golden Globes have offered plenty of light-hearted, shocking, and heartwarming moments in the history of its annual broadcast, 2018's event won't turn a blind eye to the controversy and its far-reaching impact. From host Seth Meyers's comments about the tone of this year's show to the encouraged all-black dress code for Golden Globes attendees, this year's show will honor the #MeToo movement and take aim at the toxic machinations that went unchecked for far too long.

The 2018 Golden Globes are set to provide a platform for those who want to use their spotlights for transformative good, so here's a brief rundown on why these black dresses are such a big deal.