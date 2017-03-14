Khloé Kardashian's Assistant Knew She Was Pregnant Before Her Family Did

amie McCarthy/Getty Images fro Good American

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are planning on welcoming their little bundle of joy in Ohio — not Los Angeles, where the Kardashian-Jenner family resides — but that won't keep her mom and her sisters from getting into the delivery room. Or trying, anyway.

Now that the cat's out of the bag and Khloé's proudly flaunting her baby bump, she's all about talking about her pregnancy — who she told first, which one of her sister's is giving her the most aggressive advice, what her plans are for the delivery room, etc. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, she opened up to the late night host about how all of that planning is going — and how much Kourtney Kardashian hates plastic toys and televisions.

"She got pissed because I wanted to put a TV in the nursery," she says. "I haven't decorated the nursery yet, and the only thing I've wanted is a TV so far. I'm the worst person for ever wanting a TV!"

She also revealed that she waited to tell her family about the baby until she and Tristan could do it together, which meant that her assistant — who picked up Khloé's pregnancy test for her — knew that she was expecting before her mom and sisters did. So did the Keeping Up With The Kardashians crew, who kept her secret until she told her family on camera.

"They get to see all the stuff I was going through without [my family] knowing," she says of the benefit of having the reveal on tape. "I've known the crew since 2007. We've had pretty much, essentially, the same crew. They've been involved in so much of the best and worst of our lives — and they keep quiet."

As for the big day, she doesn't know who's going to be in the room with her when she gives birth to her first child: She was there when all of her nieces and nephews were born, and she was there when Kylie Jenner made her grand debut, too. Kris Jenner is definitely going to be there, but as for her sisters? "Whoever will annoy me the least. Whoever's going to be the calmest, I can deal with."