Emma Stone And Jennifer Lawrence Initially Bonded Over Their Mutual Stalker

Getty Images

Best friends Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence have a lot in common. They're both Oscar winners. They both have a mutual appreciation for Laura Dern in Jurassic Park. (Who doesn't?) They both had runaway turtles growing up. They both have a tendency to mishear song lyrics. Oh, and they both share a stalker named John the Orchestra Guy.

Wait. What?

For W magazine’s annual Best Performances issue, Stone and Lawrence teamed up for a hilarious joint interview that covered everything from porno names (J-Law's is Ozzie Ormond; Stone's is Chelsea Wethersfield, née Thunderbird) to runaway pet turtles to the harrowing moment both of Stone's contact lens popped out of her eyes at the same time during a live performance of Cabaret ("because your eyes are too big," Lawrence told Stone).

But it was the story of how they finally, officially met for the first time — after texting each other for a year — that really solidified their endearingly weird friendship.

"As she was driving to my house, she thought, 'Oh, my God, what if it's John the Orchestra Guy?' And I thought, 'Oh, my God, what if it's John the Orchestra Guy?'" Stone recalled in the magazine. "So Jen calls me, and says, 'I just want to make sure you're not John the Orchestra Guy.' I wasn't. And we met. It's our adorable love story."

Well, it's certainly adorable-ish. Needless to say, Stone and Lawrence enjoyed their meet-cute (stalker-free!) so much that they haven't been able to stop screaming at each other since.