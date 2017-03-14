Getty Images

Emma Stone And Jennifer Lawrence Initially Bonded Over Their Mutual Stalker

The Hollywood BFFs talk porno names, first kisses, runaway turtles, stalkers, and more!

Best friends Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence have a lot in common. They're both Oscar winners. They both have a mutual appreciation for Laura Dern in Jurassic Park. (Who doesn't?) They both had runaway turtles growing up. They both have a tendency to mishear song lyrics. Oh, and they both share a stalker named John the Orchestra Guy.

Wait. What?

For W magazine’s annual Best Performances issue, Stone and Lawrence teamed up for a hilarious joint interview that covered everything from porno names (J-Law's is Ozzie Ormond; Stone's is Chelsea Wethersfield, née Thunderbird) to runaway pet turtles to the harrowing moment both of Stone's contact lens popped out of her eyes at the same time during a live performance of Cabaret ("because your eyes are too big," Lawrence told Stone).

But it was the story of how they finally, officially met for the first time — after texting each other for a year — that really solidified their endearingly weird friendship.

"As she was driving to my house, she thought, 'Oh, my God, what if it's John the Orchestra Guy?' And I thought, 'Oh, my God, what if it's John the Orchestra Guy?'" Stone recalled in the magazine. "So Jen calls me, and says, 'I just want to make sure you're not John the Orchestra Guy.' I wasn't. And we met. It's our adorable love story."

Well, it's certainly adorable-ish. Needless to say, Stone and Lawrence enjoyed their meet-cute (stalker-free!) so much that they haven't been able to stop screaming at each other since.