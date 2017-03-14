Stranger Things Selfies And 8 Other Things We Need To See At The 2018 Golden Globes

Getty Images

The Golden Globes have the reputation of being the fun awards season opener for several reasons. One, because they're unpredictable. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is known for honoring shiny newcomers, as opposed to, say, the same people you've seen on the Emmys stage year after year. Two, the industry doesn't tend to take them all that seriously. It's not that winning a Golden Globe doesn't add to a hopeful's awards season momentum, but it's also not the only indicator of who's going to take home Oscar gold come March. Why? Because the HFPA is comprised of a shadowy group of international entertainment industry folks who love nothing more than to be anti-establishment — and there's not a lot of crossover with the Academy.

Three, and most importantly, there's an open bar!

Not as stuffy as the Oscars and Emmys, nor as predictable as the Grammys, the Globes are generally considered to be a good time for everyone, celebs and viewers alike. However, this year's ceremony will carry more emotional weight than usual. Given the current cultural climate, attendees will be using their platforms to talk about issues like sexual misconduct and gender inequality in Hollywood — and in the country at large.

And with Seth Meyers at the helm this year, prepare for a politically charged and poignantly "cathartic" — but no less fun — show. Here are just some of things we're looking forward to seeing at the 75th Annual Golden Globes this Sunday, January 7.