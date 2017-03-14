Stranger Things Selfies And 8 Other Things We Need To See At The 2018 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes have the reputation of being the fun awards season opener for several reasons. One, because they're unpredictable. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is known for honoring shiny newcomers, as opposed to, say, the same people you've seen on the Emmys stage year after year. Two, the industry doesn't tend to take them all that seriously. It's not that winning a Golden Globe doesn't add to a hopeful's awards season momentum, but it's also not the only indicator of who's going to take home Oscar gold come March. Why? Because the HFPA is comprised of a shadowy group of international entertainment industry folks who love nothing more than to be anti-establishment — and there's not a lot of crossover with the Academy.
Three, and most importantly, there's an open bar!
Not as stuffy as the Oscars and Emmys, nor as predictable as the Grammys, the Globes are generally considered to be a good time for everyone, celebs and viewers alike. However, this year's ceremony will carry more emotional weight than usual. Given the current cultural climate, attendees will be using their platforms to talk about issues like sexual misconduct and gender inequality in Hollywood — and in the country at large.
And with Seth Meyers at the helm this year, prepare for a politically charged and poignantly "cathartic" — but no less fun — show. Here are just some of things we're looking forward to seeing at the 75th Annual Golden Globes this Sunday, January 7.
-
The red carpet blackoutGetty Images
Don't be surprised when (mostly) everyone shows up to "the fun awards show" wearing black. This year, it's not about "who are you wearing?" but rather, "why"? On Sunday night, Golden Globe nominees and presenters — women and men — will make a powerful statement, in all black, by standing in solidarity with sexual misconduct victims on the red carpet. Organized by Time's Up — a new initiative started by 300 actresses and female writers, directors, producers, agents, and executives in Hollywood — the red carpet blackout aims to bring awareness to the larger systemic issue of workplace sexual harassment and gender inequality.
It's sure to be an important moment of sisterhood on the red carpet, a place that's traditionally been reserved for glitz and mani cams. Though, not everyone may adhere to the proposed mandate. Some attendees are reportedly considering wearing bright colors to "celebrate their newfound power, strong voices and the future."
-
Stars lining up to take a selfie with the Stranger Things kidsGetty Images
Another year, another incredible photo op for the delightful young cast of Stranger Things. As per usual, expect every star to want a selfie with this group. The A.V. Club may be losers in Hawkins, but this talented cast of teens are currently the talk of Hollywood. Not that we're complaining. The more viral, cute-kid moments, the better!
-
Timothée Chalamet's acceptance speechGetty Images
Timothée Chalamet may be new to this awards season stuff, but he's already perfected the art of the acceptance speech. (He's second only to fellow dazzling newcomer Tiffany Haddish.) The 22-year-old star of Luca Guadagnino's sumptuous queer drama Call Me By Your Name is one of the frontrunners of the Best Actor, Drama category — alongside Daniel Day-Lewis, no pressure — so he better have a speech prepped for Sunday night.
If his previous acceptance speeches are anything to go by, Chalamet is well on his way to winning over everyone in the room. Will he thank his fellow New Yorker Cardi B again? Will he give a shout-out to Kanye West? Will he talk about seeing Day-Lewis in There Will Be Blood in a Times Square movie theater at the ripe old age of 13? We can only hope. Whatever he ends up saying, you can bet it will be charming AF.
-
David Harbour at the micTNT
We cannot go three full hours — with David Harbour in the room — and not give the Stranger Things actor the mic. Have you seen what that man can do with a mic in his hands? Listen, I know that this night truly belongs to the women in the room. But Harbour is an outspoken feminist who has already promised to "punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the meek and the disenfranchised and the marginalized," so just think of what he'll say this year if given the opportunity!
Plus, he already said he'd do the Hopper dance if he wins! SO COME ON. The internet needs this.
-
The cast of Big Little Lies holding handsGetty Images
LOOK AT THEM. We need to recreate this moment. Hopefully, with many, many Golden Globes in their arms.
-
Wonder WomanGetty Images
Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot will be presenting at this year's Globes, and honestly, can you imagine a better physical manifestation of female strength and resilience than Wonder Woman herself? That, and the world can't go more than 30 days without a public appearance from the charismatic Gadot — and neither can I.
-
A Marvelous Mrs. Maisel sweepAmazon
The Golden Globes love making stars — and Rachel Brosnahan is a star. Nominated for Best Actress, Television Series, Comedy for her breakout performance in Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, this could be Brosnahan's year. Again, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association loves to award exciting newcomers. (For example, Julia Louis-Dreyfus has never won a Golden Globe for Veep, but she's won six consecutive Emmys for the role.) Mark my words: Brosnahan will have her Gina Rodriguez moment.
-
Oprah hands out free swagGetty Images
Oprah will be taking home this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award, which means she'll have the mic to say whatever the hell she wants. As a female entrepreneur and entertainer who's been blazing trails and shattering glass ceilings for decades, it will undoubtedly be one of the ceremony's most poignant moments. But it would also be a great opportunity for a "YOU GET A GLOBE! AND YOU GET A GLOBE!" joke. Shoot your shot, Oprah!!!
-
Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie present togetherGetty Images
Brad Pitt, who? This will probably never happen, but since Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie will both be presenting at the 2018 Golden Globes, wouldn't it be incredible if this year's theme of sisterhood brought them together (after more than a decade of tabloid beef) to present an award onstage? I'm getting lightheaded just thinking about it.