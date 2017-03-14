Catfish's Max And Nev Are Playing A Bromance Version Of The Newlywed Game

Valentine's Day falls on a Wednesday this year -- and there's no better way to celebrate the holiday than with your favorite small-screen bromance. And a box of chocolates...

But before you watch Nev Schulman and Max Joseph on a brand-new Catfish episode (catch a sneak peek of the installment above), the MTV duo is playing a version of The Newlywed Game because there's no better way to prove their love for each other is never-ending than this classic trivia showdown. Also, the two of them joking around is the best (no way to slice and dice it).

From Nev guessing Max's favorite Catfish tale to Max's take on Nev's first celebrity crush, the guys are put to the test. So how well do they really know each other? Watch the hilarious clip below to find out, and catch them on Catfish this Valentine's Day (TONIGHT!) at 10/9c!