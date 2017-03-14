Camila Cabello Shares New Music Snippets That'll Make You Want A Ringtone Again

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for dick clark productions

Earlier this week, Camila Cabello gave some clues about the sound of her debut solo album, Camila, which arrives January 12. "I feel that it has a good balance of the emo and the happy," she told Rolling Stone, likely suggesting that it splits the difference between the heaviness of "Crying in the Club" (which actually won't be on the album) and the more celebratory notes of "Havana."

The good news is we don't have to speculate for much longer. On Thursday (January 4), Cabello shared snippets of the first three songs from her album to her Instagram page, which is in full Camila promotion mode and contains a grid-like representation of her album artwork across nine posts.

The first track, "Never Be the Same," was released digitally last month, so this clip is not necessarily "new," and you can hear the full thing right here.

But the snippets from songs two and three — "All These Years" and "She Loves Control," respectively — are new, and they showcase Cabello's vocal chops and are huge teases for the rest of the album in how little they actually reveal. The opening layered singing on "All These Years" sounds like it'd be a great ringtone, while the modified whirrs on "She Loves Control" sound more like nature noises than anything on a pop song (although that kind of thing is common now).

Camila is Cabello's first full release since departing Fifth Harmony at the tail end of 2016. Catch the full versions of these songs on it when the album drops January 12. And in the meantime, keep your eyes on her Instagram page. You never know when she's gonna tease some more music.