Remember Taylor Swift's First Golden Globes Red Carpet? Let's Rewind To 2013

This year, Golden Globe nominees and presenters will stand in solidarity with sexual misconduct victims on the red carpet by wearing all black. It's a powerful move, one that aims to bring awareness to the larger systemic issue of workplace sexual harassment.

It will undoubtedly be a poignant moment of sisterhood on the red carpet, a place that's historically been reserved for glitzy pomp and circumstance.

Of course that's not to say we can't look back fondly on the red carpets of yesteryear. In fact, as we head into the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7, we'd like to rewind to 2013 — a time when Jennifer Lawrence wowed in red, this year's nominee Jessica Chastain went full ice queen, and singing superstar Taylor Swift made her Golden Globes debut. A lot can change in five years. Take a look: