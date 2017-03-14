Cardi B And Bruno Mars Officially Revive The '90s For The 'Finesse' Video

YouTube

When your friends are wearing neon snapbacks, Reebok Pumps, and acid wash jeans in six months, we'll all have Bruno Mars and Cardi B to thank. The music video for "Finesse (Remix)" is a '90s fever dream based on the hit sketch comedy show In Living Color. Throughout the video, Bruno Mars and Cardi B summon the spirit of the Fly Girls as they dance their way through Mars's infectious hit.

In a nice twist, Bruno steps into the role of In Living Color's dance troupe the Fly Girls for the "Finesse" video. The brisk footwork and general swag he employs was popularized by Rosie Perez, who was the choreographer for the hit show. While Mars and company don't perfectly recreate the moves of famous former Fly Girls like Jennifer Lopez, they do an amazing job presenting the vibe to an entirely new generation.

But not to be forgotten, let's talk about Cardi's blazing verse. Over the vintage production by the Stereotypes and Shampoo Press & Curl, Cardi shows another dynamic side of her skill set. She perfectly matches the tone and throwback rhyme pattern of the late '80s and early '90s without losing the bite she honed on "Bodak Yellow" and "Bartier Cardi."

By the time she spits, "It’s my big Bronx boogie, got all them girls shook (shook) / My big, fat ass got all them boys hooked (hooked)," you almost wish we got a full four minutes of her rapping.

P.S. Sadly, there is no Homey the Clown appearance.