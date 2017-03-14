Jersey Shore Crib: Get A Glimpse Inside Pauly D's Abode

Josh Kessler

Pauly D has called some unforgettable locations "home" throughout his Jersey Shore tenure: Seaside Heights, Miami and Florence. And who could forget the initial moments he walked into the Garden State house -- probably completely unaware of how much his life would totally change? If you have, refresh your memory below.

So where does the DJ (with the perfect blowout) now reside? In the video above, the MTV star -- who is fistpumping returning to the network this spring for a family vacation with Deena Nicole Cortese, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino -- gives a glimpse inside his stunning and sprawling Las Vegas abode. And he's joined by a special guest: Kailah from The Challenge: Vendettas! Wonder if he can give the tough competitor some G(TL) tips...

