Is Justin Timberlake Dropping A Country Song? And More Burning Questions

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for M2M Construction

Yesterday (January 2), Justin Timberlake announced he was dropping his new album Man of the Woods on February 2. Today, the pop singer is back to reveal the wolf pack that will accompany him through his metaphorical trek into the musical wilderness. According to Pitchfork, Timberlake's fifth studio album will feature frequent collaborators like Timbaland and The Neptunes along with Alicia Keys and country musician Chris Stapleton.

The original video announcement for Man of the Woods saw Pharrell calling Timberlake's new album, "so earthy." In a November interview with Rolling Stone, Timbaland praised Justin's project as putting him "on another plateau." This all begs the question, what does the pop singer have in store?

Collaborating with singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton gives the implication that Man of the Woods might have a heavy country influence. It will also be interesting to see how much of the production will be handled by Timbaland and The Neptunes, respectively. On projects like FutureSex/LoveSounds and The 20/20 Experience, Timberlake has worked closely with Timbo and a stable of like-minded producers like Danja and J-Roc. That is why The Neptunes production is by far the most intriguing of the announced collaborators.

The first single from Man of the Woods, "Filthy," arrives this Friday (January 5).